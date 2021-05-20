Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 178.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 605,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 387,608 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $43,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,185 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,325,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,500,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,493,000 after purchasing an additional 252,405 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR stock opened at $73.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.41. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

EQR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,259. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

