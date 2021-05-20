Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $50,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $124.80 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $114.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.40.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

