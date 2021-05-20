Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Position Cut by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 928,486 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 77,411 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Perficient were worth $54,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,938,162 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $235,304,000 after purchasing an additional 101,611 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 723.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,556 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $49,755,000 after purchasing an additional 115,330 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at $32,109,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 570,215 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $33,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $70.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $71.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.37.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

