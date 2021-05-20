Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 10,722 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,301,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,576,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,549,000 after buying an additional 917,853 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,437,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,484,000 after acquiring an additional 915,868 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,265,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,761,000 after acquiring an additional 78,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.