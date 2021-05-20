Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 217 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 9,761.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 212,124 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,193 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 444.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 50,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $259.24 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.67 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

