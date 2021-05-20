Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FKWL opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. Franklin Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $119.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27.

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Franklin Wireless had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 9.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless in the first quarter worth $1,798,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless in the first quarter worth $26,982,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless in the first quarter worth $117,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless in the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless in the first quarter worth $3,559,000. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include mobile hotspots, routers, trackers, and other devices, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). Its M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrum of applications based on 5G/4G wireless technology.

