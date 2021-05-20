Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.370- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Globant also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.840- EPS.
GLOB opened at $217.39 on Thursday. Globant has a 12 month low of $130.92 and a 12 month high of $244.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.
About Globant
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.
