Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.370- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Globant also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.840- EPS.

GLOB opened at $217.39 on Thursday. Globant has a 12 month low of $130.92 and a 12 month high of $244.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.50.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.