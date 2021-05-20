Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Lowered to C$18.50 at Scotiabank

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CADNF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Cascades from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upgraded Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cascades in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Cascades stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07. Cascades has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

