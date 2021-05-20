Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATD.B. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.23.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$43.70 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$36.03 and a 1-year high of C$47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

