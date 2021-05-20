Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.350-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $410 million-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $441.20 million.

Several research firms recently commented on PLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Plantronics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti raised Plantronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Plantronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plantronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plantronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get Plantronics alerts:

NYSE PLT opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $50.89.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.30. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. The company had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.