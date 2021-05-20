Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.08% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $8,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,181,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,066,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 73,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 15,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $50.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.80.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

