M&T Bank Corp Has $10.58 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,455 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $10,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expedia Group news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,631 shares of company stock worth $9,468,503 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.41.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $167.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.81 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.40.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

