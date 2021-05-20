Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,953 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $150.77 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

