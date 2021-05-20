II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IIVI. Barclays upped their price objective on II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen upped their target price on II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $65.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. II-VI has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $536,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,617 shares in the company, valued at $23,890,732.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,590. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 107.9% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 775.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 25.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

