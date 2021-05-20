Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.64 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $110.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.58 and a 200-day moving average of $96.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $59.12 and a 12-month high of $116.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,157 shares of company stock valued at $331,672 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.