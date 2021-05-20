GSB Wealth Management LLC Invests $212,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,514,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,436 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,961,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,020,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,827,000 after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $816.96 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $537.48 and a 52-week high of $893.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $818.68 and a 200 day moving average of $772.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a PE ratio of 93.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $288,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $642,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,799 shares of company stock valued at $34,090,835 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

