Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.98 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

