Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Group in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of American National Group in the first quarter worth $216,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of American National Group in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of American National Group during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Group during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ANAT stock opened at $149.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.01. American National Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $151.85.
American National Group Company Profile
American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.
Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.