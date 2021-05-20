Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Invests $261,000 in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in L Brands by 101.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in L Brands by 21.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in L Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in L Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in L Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on L Brands from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

L Brands stock opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.