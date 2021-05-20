Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $74.03 Million Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,486,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.48% of Avangrid worth $74,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 621.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGR opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average is $48.02. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

