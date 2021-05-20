Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 3,674,100 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 195.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,554,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,674,100 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $103,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,819 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 177,286 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after purchasing an additional 66,016 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,726,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,665 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,182,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 81,909 shares during the period. 31.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCC. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

