Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 1,600 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Entergy were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Entergy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Entergy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 5.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 14.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETR opened at $105.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $113.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.55.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

