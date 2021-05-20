Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) PT Raised to $45.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Argus from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.34% from the company’s current price.

WWW has been the topic of several other reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.91.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $226,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,637 in the last ninety days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.