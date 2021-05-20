Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) Trading 0.2% Higher

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.01. 65,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 113,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $554,000.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

