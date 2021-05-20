Insider Buying: NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NSB) Insider Acquires 123,447 Shares of Stock

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NSB) insider Brian Leedman acquired 123,447 shares of NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$27,775.58 ($19,839.70).

Brian Leedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Brian Leedman sold 100,000 shares of NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00), for a total transaction of A$400.00 ($285.71).

On Thursday, February 18th, Brian Leedman sold 300,000 shares of NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.18), for a total transaction of A$74,400.00 ($53,142.86).

About NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited develops diagnostic and therapeutic treatments for neurodegenerative diseases through preclinical studies of patented technologies. The company's lead drug candidates include EmtinB for treatment of neurodegenerative dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and degenerative conditions of the optic nerve.

