Insider Buying: NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NSB) Insider Acquires 123,447 Shares of Stock

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NSB) insider Brian Leedman acquired 123,447 shares of NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$27,775.58 ($19,839.70).
Brian Leedman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 1st, Brian Leedman sold 100,000 shares of NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00), for a total transaction of A$400.00 ($285.71).
- On Thursday, February 18th, Brian Leedman sold 300,000 shares of NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.18), for a total transaction of A$74,400.00 ($53,142.86).
