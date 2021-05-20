Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) CFO Buys $19,750.00 in Stock

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) CFO Richard S. Casten acquired 25,000 shares of Baudax Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $19,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BXRX opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Baudax Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.56.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that Baudax Bio, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter worth $3,538,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Baudax Bio by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 104,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.