Insider Buying: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Purchases $22,850.00 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Hamid Zarringhalam acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $22,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,006,512 shares in the company, valued at $54,899,519.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth $14,392,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth $15,384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after buying an additional 485,044 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth $4,291,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 348,001 shares during the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

