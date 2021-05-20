Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given New C$42.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BEI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.50 to C$42.25 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.31.

Shares of TSE BEI.UN opened at C$37.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$25.80 and a 1-year high of C$40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.44.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

