Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a top pick rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.07.

TSE CG opened at C$9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 4.12. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$19.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.73.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 2.5299998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

In other news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 in the last three months.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

