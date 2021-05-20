PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given a C$14.50 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.50 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.59.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$13.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.88. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$7.83 and a 1-year high of C$14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.87%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.