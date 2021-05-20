Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 5,004,571 Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 317.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,582,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,004,571 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $177,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 863,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after acquiring an additional 462,051 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 863,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after acquiring an additional 462,051 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $2,557,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $4,043,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $36.10 on Thursday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.