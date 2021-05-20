LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,418,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,557 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.11% of LendingTree worth $302,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TREE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.38.

TREE stock opened at $196.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -64.69 and a beta of 1.75.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $272.32 per share, with a total value of $408,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,390.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

