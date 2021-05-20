Valley Brook Capital Group Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Motco purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $48.32 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $49.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.22.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.