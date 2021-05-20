ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $963,000 Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,337 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 99,372 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in HP by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,165,000 after purchasing an additional 647,277 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 168.4% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 62,215 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after buying an additional 179,277 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,810,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,197,141 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after buying an additional 318,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.