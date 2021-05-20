Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Bought by Valley Brook Capital Group

Valley Brook Capital Group raised its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 1,520.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 2.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Flowserve by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLS opened at $41.75 on Thursday. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

