ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 4,023 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,503 shares of company stock worth $7,607,756 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $79.55 on Thursday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.42.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.