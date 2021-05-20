Canaccord Genuity Boosts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$36.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TOU. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.59.

TSE TOU opened at C$29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$8.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9.10. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$11.40 and a one year high of C$29.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.59.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$688.37 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.73%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.23 per share, with a total value of C$121,138.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,788,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$212,932,427.30. Insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555 in the last ninety days.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

