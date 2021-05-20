Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAGP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.55.

NYSE PAGP opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Plains GP by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Plains GP by 7.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 97,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

