RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RADA. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.20.

RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.33 million, a PE ratio of 192.83 and a beta of 1.09. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.