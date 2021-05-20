Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 20,230 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,230 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,325,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $787,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,594 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

SHV opened at $110.51 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.51 and a 200 day moving average of $110.52.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

