VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

ANGL opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.05. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $32.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

