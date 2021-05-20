Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $248.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

