Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 101,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $153.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $112.91 and a 12 month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.