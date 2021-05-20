Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) CEO Edward H. West Sells 900 Shares

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $35,028.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,605,454.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CATM stock opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 1.89. Cardtronics plc has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 83,749 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Cardtronics in the first quarter valued at $13,453,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardtronics in the first quarter valued at $726,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

