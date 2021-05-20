Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) CEO Edward H. West Sells 900 Shares

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $35,028.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,605,454.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
CATM stock opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 1.89. Cardtronics plc has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40.
Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.
Cardtronics Company Profile
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.
