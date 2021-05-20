Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Announces Dividend of $0.21

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.206 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

Shares of TCEHY opened at $78.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $754.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.71 and a 200 day moving average of $81.24. Tencent has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $99.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on TCEHY shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tencent in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tencent in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.87 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tencent in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Tencent from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.88.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

