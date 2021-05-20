Jeffersonville Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:JFBC)

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.
Shares of Jeffersonville Bancorp stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.41.
Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile
