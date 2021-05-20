Jeffersonville Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:JFBC)

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Jeffersonville Bancorp stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking accounts, demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits in the form of certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

