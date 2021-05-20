Eric Streitberg Buys 200,000 Shares of Buru Energy Limited (ASX:BRU) Stock

Buru Energy Limited (ASX:BRU) insider Eric Streitberg bought 200,000 shares of Buru Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).
The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.
Buru Energy Company Profile
