Eric Streitberg Buys 200,000 Shares of Buru Energy Limited (ASX:BRU) Stock

Buru Energy Limited (ASX:BRU) insider Eric Streitberg bought 200,000 shares of Buru Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).

The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

Buru Energy Company Profile

Buru Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources in Western Australia. The company operates through Oil, Gas, and Exploration segments. It holds interests in a portfolio of petroleum exploration permits covering an area of approximately 5.4 million gross acres located in Canning basin in the southwest Kimberley region of Western Australia.

