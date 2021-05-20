Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,622 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 107.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 59.8% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 375.0% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 73.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 154.4% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 54,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.