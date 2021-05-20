iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

IVV stock opened at $412.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.26. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

