Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 173 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $236.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.47 and a 1-year high of $245.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.71 and its 200 day moving average is $202.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.35.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

